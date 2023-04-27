Biogen Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $15.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.71. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

Biogen Stock Up 2.0 %

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $288.04 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.26.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

