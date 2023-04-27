BHP Group (LON:BHP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.97) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 2,800 ($34.97) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.35) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.47) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,502.86 ($31.26).

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,348.50 ($29.33) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,515.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,519.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 791.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

About BHP Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 7,687.07%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

