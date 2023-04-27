Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Stock Price Up 90.6%

Shares of Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) rose 90.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 6,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

