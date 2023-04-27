Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.7 %

BRK-A stock opened at $491,500.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470,802.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $462,890.53.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $2,000,131.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,191,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last 90 days.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.