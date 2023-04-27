Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 925 ($11.55).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 632.60 ($7.90) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 681.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 641.43. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,173.91%.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.75), for a total value of £165,723.41 ($206,973.16). In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($206,973.16). Insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.