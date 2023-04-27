Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Base Carbon from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

Base Carbon Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.