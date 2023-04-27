Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14.

Barnes Group Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 240,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

