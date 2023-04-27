Barclays Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $34.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.70.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 71,037 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,047,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 174.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 245.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.