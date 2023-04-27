Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. 7,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.69% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

