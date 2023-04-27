Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 4,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

