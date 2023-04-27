Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.90 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 81.70 ($1.02). Approximately 856,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,328,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.01).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £573.17 million, a P/E ratio of 326.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

