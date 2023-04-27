Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $778.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

