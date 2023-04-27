Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.25.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $85.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.