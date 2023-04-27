Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.25.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

