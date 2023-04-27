Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 58,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 162,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 2,858.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381,717 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atreca by 60.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

