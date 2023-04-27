Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 58,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 162,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Atreca Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.