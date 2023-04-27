Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 140 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $339.77. 408,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

