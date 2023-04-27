Aspen Investment Management Inc Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.19. 3,767,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,285,558. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

