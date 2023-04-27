Argus Increases Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $151.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Argus from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BMI has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $130.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.84. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $139.33.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,966,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 150,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

