Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1,063.54 Billion Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,063,543,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.