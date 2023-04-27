Ares Management Llc Buys 250,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Thursday, April 20th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98.

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84.

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc purchased 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,134. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.