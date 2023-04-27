APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $43.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

