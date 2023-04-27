Analyzing The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Arena Group and Adeia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Arena Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.41%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.92%. Given The Arena Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than Adeia.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Arena Group and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $220.94 million 0.42 -$70.86 million ($4.07) -1.04 Adeia $438.93 million 1.90 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.76

The Arena Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Arena Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of The Arena Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of The Arena Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -29.32% N/A -31.25% Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Summary

Adeia beats The Arena Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

