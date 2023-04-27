Analysts Set Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,093.33

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.65).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.36) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.49) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Insider Transactions at Unite Group
In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.13), for a total value of £308.18 ($384.89). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Unite Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,707.87%.
About Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
