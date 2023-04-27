Analysts Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target at $120.67

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $115.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

About Kerry Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.