Analysts Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target at $120.67

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.67.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $115.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02.
Kerry Group Increases Dividend
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.