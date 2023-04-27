Analysts Set Expectations for Genius Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Diamond Equity dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genius Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Genius Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Genius Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Genius Group Trading Down 11.6 %
Shares of GNS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Genius Group
Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.
