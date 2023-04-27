Analysts Set Expectations for Genius Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Diamond Equity dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genius Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Genius Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Genius Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Genius Group Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of GNS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Group Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

