Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading Down 3.3%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.86. 136,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 55,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 12,853.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

