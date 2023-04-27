Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Ames National has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $165.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 152.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ames National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ames National by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

