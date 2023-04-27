American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56), RTT News reports. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower updated its FY23 guidance to $9.53-9.76 EPS.

American Tower Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AMT traded up $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $204.62. The stock had a trading volume of 599,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,830. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.88.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.