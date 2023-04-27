Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.82. 135,685,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,456,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of -408.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

