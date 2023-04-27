Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.98-5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.19. 10,971,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,350. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

