Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

AYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $50.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.52. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Insider Activity

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

