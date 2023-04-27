Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 253.5% from the March 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 767,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,474. Altamira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Switzerland, Europe, and Australia. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen.

