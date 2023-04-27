Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Shares Down 9.3%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Allied Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Allied Resources
Allied Resources, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
