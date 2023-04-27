Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Lessened by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after buying an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $354.55 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $378.98. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

