Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.17.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.