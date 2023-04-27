Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 3,159,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.