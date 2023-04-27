Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 3,159,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.