AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

