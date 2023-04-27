Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.24. Adecoagro shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 453,389 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.
Adecoagro Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $938.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.