Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.24. Adecoagro shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 453,389 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $938.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

