ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:ADCT opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.10. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 21,913,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 1,597,765 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

