Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Accolade Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Accolade stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 743.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 459,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 415,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
