Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accolade Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Accolade stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 743.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 459,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 415,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Accolade

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

