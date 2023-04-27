AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.72-11.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.97.

AbbVie Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,574,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,146. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.03). AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.94.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

