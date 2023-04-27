6,531 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in International Paper by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.