1,770 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,770 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,329,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DKS opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

