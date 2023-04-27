11,563 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,278,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

