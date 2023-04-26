ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0423

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $392,975.85 and approximately $25.54 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00128460 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00051364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

