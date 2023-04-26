Zcash (ZEC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.04 or 0.00127785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $621.10 million and approximately $29.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00049887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

