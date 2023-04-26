Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Comcast Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

