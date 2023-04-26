Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
