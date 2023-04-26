Zacks Research Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of IONS opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,717 shares of company stock worth $1,363,388 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

