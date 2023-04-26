WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,481. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,015,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
