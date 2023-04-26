WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,481. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,015,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

