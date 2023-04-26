Wrapmanager Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 458,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,297,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 587,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

